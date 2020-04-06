Covid-19 | Organisations helping the abused struggle to reach survivors

Organisations dealing with gender-based violence (GBV) have said they are being forced to find new ways to respond to complaints during lockdown.

Siyabulela Monakali, Ilitha Labantu's spokesperson, said lockdown has placed them in a peculiar position due to the limitations as many survivors are not able to receive adequate support.

He said the government, in its introduction of lockdown regulations, did not properly think through the consequences for victims and survivors who are forced to stay at home with their abusers.

“In many cases, it is the non-governmental organisation (NGO) sector that addresses these matters, and in doing so require a network of partners like the courts (for protection orders), the police, other NGOs, essential services providers and so on.

“If this chain is interrupted it becomes problematic because we do not operate alone. It is a network of services,” Monakali said.