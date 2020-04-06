Need Covid-19 isolation? If you have R1,350 to spare you can stay here - for one night

For a minimum of R1,350 a night, you could self-isolate in style in a room at the Capital Hotel and Apartments in Sandton, the luxury accommodation group announced on Monday.

The Capital said this package would secure a customer one night in one of their standard rooms, three meals a day and a nurse on call. The food, it said, would all be prepared in accordance to strict sanitary guidelines.

“Guests are encouraged to stay for between 12 and 14 days to allow for full recovery before they return home,” the hotel said in a statement.

At the R1,350 rate, this is between R16,200 and R18,900 for the duration.

For about R650 more, guests were being offered a more spacious and modern apartment which came with a fully fitted kitchen and laundry facilities.