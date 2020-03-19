Cape Town hotel offers self-isolation rooms for returning South Africans

As South Africans make their way home, however, the hotel saw a lifeline that could keep the lights on at least for the next 14 days.

Its largest rooms are now being sold at a discount as “self-isolation units” for South Africans returning from abroad.

According to Francois Steyn, hospitality asset manager at management firm Spear, the idea is to recreate a “a little bit of home” while people wait out the mandatory 14 days of self-isolation for South Africans returning from high-risk countries.

“We’ve got a small window of opportunity ... as the president said on Sunday evening, visas will be revoked and ports will be closed from certain destinations,” Steyn told TimesLIVE on Wednesday.

“So, we’ve got a number of South Africans returning home and they’re flying in today. It’s very difficult in many instances for them to go home and to share space with family members.

“Many of the times, family members are maybe elderly or they have a history of respiratory problems or they’ve had health issues before.”