Food trucks used to deliver water to informal settlements in Cape Town

The City of Cape Town is using repurposed tankers from the food and beverage industry as water trucks under emergency regulations to provide water to its most water-constrained communities.

The water trucks, as the city refers to them, started delivering water to pockets of informal settlements - in some cases in areas where the municipality has been unable to lay out formal water networks because the settlements are built on sand dunes or railway tracks.

According to mayoral committee member for water and waste Xanthea Limberg, the city has distributed four million litres of water since the lockdown started nearly two weeks ago.

The city’s fleet of tankers continues to expand and by Monday stood at about 31 tankers.