South Africa

Six dead and 18 injured as trucks collide on N1 in Western Cape

07 April 2020 - 11:28 By TimesLIVE
Six people were killed and at least 18 injured when two trucks crashed on the N1 in the Western Cape on Tuesday April 7 2020.
Image: 123RF/ymgerman

Six people were killed and at least 18 injured on Tuesday morning when two trucks collided on the N1 in the Western Cape.

ER24 spokesperson Russel Meiring said the collision, before 8am, happened between Touws River and De Doorns, near the Montagu exit

Paramedics found a large truck and a smaller one in the middle of the road with several people scattered around the wreckage.

Medics assessed the patients and found that six people had sustained fatal injuries. Nothing could be done for them and they were declared dead,” said Meiring. “At least 18 other patients were tended to on the scene. Assessments showed that the injuries sustained ranged from critical to moderate.”

Several patients needed advanced life-support at the scene, said Meiring.

“Once treated, one critically injured patient was airlifted by the AMS medical helicopter to a nearby hospital while the remaining patients were transported by road to nearby hospitals for further care.

“Local authorities were on the scene for further investigations.”

