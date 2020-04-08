POLL | SA lockdown - how will you worship this Easter?

The Methodist Church of SA has released a schedule on Facebook for its Holy Week sermons and Good Friday as well as Sunday programmes for various branches across the country.

Sermons for the Soweto, Jabavu circuit will be available for online streaming and are being broadcast on Soweto TV from Monday April 6 at 6pm, until Easter Sunday.

The Good Friday service will air on Moja Love, channel 157 and on Facebook LIVE from 10am.