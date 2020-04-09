Western Cape Covid-19 cases edge up as mass feeding gets under way

"We have recorded 162 recoveries from Covid-19," he said. "Recovery refers to a person who has completed 14 days of isolation from the date of first symptoms, and who is now symptom free."

Winde said community screening, which began on Saturday, had reached more than 8,200 people, of whom 449 had been referred for a Covid-19 test.

"From Tuesday, screening will be significantly stepped up in line with the laboratories’ ability to process tests," he said.

Health MEC Nomafrench Mbombo said the expansion of testing facilities in the Western Cape had been a "huge success, and we are planning to expand this to include more areas in rural and urban areas".