South Africans in Morocco offer to pay to get those stranded in Egypt home

South Africans holed up in Morocco, where a flight is being arranged to repatriate them to SA, have offered to share the cost to charter a flight for 43 South Africans stranded in Egypt.

This would allow the two groups to fly back home together.

The 43 South Africans in Egypt indicated on Wednesday that they were unable come up with the $47,000, excluding passenger taxes, for the charter flight from Egypt to join their compatriots in Morocco.

However, even if South Africans manage to raise money for the charter flight, another problem awaits — Morocco does not allow disembarkation of foreign passengers on its land.

"I am being told now that Morocco will not allow people to disembark from one plane to get on to another.

"I have been on the phone with the embassy [in Rabat, Morocco] ... we are trying to deal with it all, but let us see what comes of it," said James de Wet, a South African who is in Morocco, on Thursday.