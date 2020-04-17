Alcohol 'not an essential': Ramaphosa refuses to ease restrictions

In the letter Ramaphosa denied the request, saying that the ban on alcohol sales was in line with the government's measures to address the pandemic.

The State Attorney said Ramaphosa, his cabinet and the National Command Council met this week to “consider the economic implications of the continued lockdown on SA”, including on township-based shebeens and taverns.

“During the discussions held this week, the National Command Council, cabinet and the president carefully considered inputs from all relevant sectors and experts in fields including financial, social, economic, scientific and medical. Having done so, the decision was taken not to ease the restrictions on the sale of alcohol during the lockdown,” the letter to the forum read.

It added, emphatically: “The sale of alcohol is self-evidently not an essential service. On this basis alone, it was considered that the sale of alcohol should not be permitted. The sale and consumption of alcohol also has proven links to an increase in violent crime, motor vehicle accidents, medical emergencies and results in full emergency rooms and hospitals.

“In the face of a pandemic such as Covid-19, the experience of the rest of the world has shown us that hospitals need to be prepared to receive and treat vast numbers of Covid-19 patients and to quarantine them from non-infected patients.

“Prohibiting the sale of alcohol is also aimed at ensuring compliance with the lockdown regulations, social distancing protocols and proper hygiene practices by reducing or eliminating the number of intoxicated persons, in light of experience of non-compliance by intoxicated persons in general.”

The letter continued that, should the spread of Covid-19 — the respiratory illness caused by the coronavirus — not be curtailed, then it was those the forum represented who would be hardest hit.

“In the absence of a lockdown, the worst effects of the spread of Covid-19 are likely to be felt in those very sectors of society that you claim to represent — those who live in the poorest conditions, without access to sufficient resources — the most vulnerable in society. The lockdown is aimed at preventing Covid-19 from ravaging those sectors of our society,” the letter read.

It also addressed the forum's claims that their members would be economically battered should the restrictions not be lifted, saying that they were not unique in this regard.