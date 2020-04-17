Fake 'nurse' with an eye for gold jewellery on the prowl in Durban

An elderly Durban resident has issued a warning about a woman posing as a nurse delivering medication to homes in the Overport area.

The 75-year-old woman, who asked to remain anonymous, told TimesLIVE the "nurse" had called her a few times.

"I don't know how she got my number but she knew everything about me. She has my hospital records and my patient number, and she knew I was a patient at the medical outpatient department at Addington Hospital."

She alleged that the "nurse" called her and said she was at the gate at her her block of flats on Friday morning to deliver her medication.

"She told me she was a nurse who worked for Addington. She came here with a mask and gloves and was wearing a white jacket and navy blue pants, similar to what the nurses wear at the hospital."