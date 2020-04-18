Netcare diverts emergency patients as trauma units at its three Durban hospitals close

Private hospital group Netcare has been diverting emergency patients to other facilities while the trauma units of its three Durban hospitals remain temporarily closed.

Craig Murphy, Netcare Hospitals' regional director, said on Saturday that Parkland's hospital remained “open and operating”, except for its emergency department which was temporarily closed while relocation to a new area on its grounds took place.

The hospital recently came into the spotlight after a patient with stage 4 prostate cancer died at the facility after testing positive for Covid-19.