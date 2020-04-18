South Africa

Netcare diverts emergency patients as trauma units at its three Durban hospitals close

18 April 2020 - 19:47 By SUTHENTIRA GOVENDER
Netcare's Kingsway hospital is not accepting patients after six health care workers tested positive for Covid-19
Netcare's Kingsway hospital is not accepting patients after six health care workers tested positive for Covid-19
Image: Sandile Ndlovu

Private hospital group Netcare has been diverting emergency patients to other facilities while the trauma units of its three Durban hospitals remain temporarily closed.

Craig Murphy, Netcare Hospitals' regional director, said on Saturday that Parkland's hospital remained “open and operating”, except for its emergency department which was temporarily closed while relocation to a new area on its grounds took place.

The hospital recently came into the spotlight after a patient with stage 4 prostate cancer died at the facility after testing positive for Covid-19.

Murphy said sister hospitals St Augustine's and Kingsway were closed for emergencies as well as the admitting of patients.

Netcare announced on Wednesday that a patient had tested positive for Covid-19 at Kingsway.

It subsequently emerged that six health care workers had also tested positive for the virus.

At St Augustine's, 66 people — including health care workers had tested positive. Four deaths related to the virus were recorded at the hospital.

EMS service providers are aware that the hospitals' emergency departments are closed, and will therefore transport people needing medical care from the scene of the accident or incident directly to another appropriate emergency department.

“People who make their own way to an emergency department will also have to visit an alternative facility,” said Murphy. ​

READ MORE

Six health-care workers test positive at Netcare Kingsway hospital

Six health care workers at Netcare Kingsway hospital, south of Durban, have tested positive for Covid-19, after parts of the hospital were closed on ...
News
2 days ago

Netcare's Kingsway trauma unit closed after patient tests positive for Covid-19 — more test results awaited

Netcare Kingsway Hospital in Amanzimtoti, south of Durban, stopped admitting new patients on Tuesday after it emerged that staff had tested positive ...
News
3 days ago

St Augustine's battles to save patients and its reputation

Doctors, nurses, patients and their families are demanding to know why staff fighting the coronavirus pandemic were left unprotected at a top Durban ...
News
6 days ago

Most read

  1. Matrics and Grade 7s could be back in school by May 6, other grades to be ... South Africa
  2. WATCH | 'How to steal a country' — Gupta doccie prepares for release South Africa
  3. ‘Beer poured over his head, choked, kicked, hit with machine gun’: how Collin ... South Africa
  4. Alcohol 'not an essential': Ramaphosa refuses to ease restrictions South Africa
  5. Department's plan for 'staggered' return to school gets the nod South Africa

Latest Videos

Trump to halt World Health Organisation funding over handling of coronavirus
Flight to fight Covid-19: Pilots bring food & medical supplies to those in need
X