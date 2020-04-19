Western Cape has over 200 Covid-19 recoveries, 38 patients in hospital

Western Cape health minister Nomafrench Mbombo said people’s behaviour going forward would determine whether they succeed or fail in preventing the spread of Covid-19.

“This is why it is important, even if you’re young, healthy or if you falsely believe that this virus will not kill you (it can), you will do well to stay home in order to protect others, especially older and immuno-compromised people who are at greater risk of dying if they contract Covid-19, as well as the health workers who have to expose themselves to the risk every day,” said Mbombo.

Winde said during a virtual meeting with President Cyril Ramaphosa, ministers, premiers and mayors on Saturday, he had raised the need to devise protocols for businesses after the lockdown is eased to balance increased economic activity

“During the meeting I requested that we make the wearing of cloth masks when going outside the house mandatory.

“Cloth masks can play a role in protecting our frontline staff in the retail sector now, and will be a tool as we prepare for the 'new normal' post-lockdown.”

Winde said he had also raised concern over the decision to stop wine exports after the regulations were earlier relaxed, allowing them to continue.

“Exports of wine and other agricultural products support a large number of jobs and could contribute to the economy at a time when it is most needed,” he said.