South Africa

WATCH | Message to the coronavirus inspired by Cyril Ramaphosa and SA citizens

This is a message to Covid-19

20 April 2020 - 08:43 By Unathi Nkanjeni
A local filmmaker has put together a compilation of videos to inspire South Africans to continue the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic. File photo
Image: Gallo Images

“We will be with our friends again. We will be with our families again. We will meet again.”

This is a message to the coronavirus edited by South African filmmaker Michael Odendaal.

Odendaal put together a compilation of videos using President Cyril Ramaphosa's recent address to the nation, about Covid-19 and the nationwide lockdown, to inspire South Africans to continue the fight against the pandemic.

“Ramaphosa's address to the nation on Covid-19 was powerful and it shares a message of hope to all.

“I hope you feel inspired to continue fighting with us against this pandemic. South Africa, today is in our hands,” Odendaal wrote on YouTube.

The filmmaker from Western Cape edited the video with a compilation of his footage and licensed stock footage.

Watch the video below:

