COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | Zwelinzima Vavi says he hasn't recovered from Covid-19

April 20 2020 - 09:19
Zwelinzima Vavi says he hasn't recovered from Covid-19
April 20 2020 - 08:13
Communities wash away lockdown blues with ‘barter’ deals
Nomusa Nkosi, 63, is too scared to go out to buy essentials during lockdown, so she had to make a plan.
And where did she find her win-win solution? In her neighbour’s laundry.
April 20 2020 - 08:06
Will wearing gloves protect you from Covid-19?
Will the use of rubber gloves while out in public prevent #COVID19 infection pic.twitter.com/HO8QKAcrIm— Dr Zweli Mkhize (@DrZweliMkhize) April 20, 2020
April 20 2020 - 07:52
St Mary's Cathedral Parish in Cape Town plundered and vandalised
Cape Town's St Mary's Cathedral Parish was broken into and vandalised over the weekend.
The crime occurred while churches are closed to the public, hosting remote services under regulations in line with the national Covid-19 lockdown.
Bishop Sylvester David said the church was broken into in the early hours of Saturday morning.
April 20 2020 - 07:50
Cops arrested for drinking alcohol at tavern, others arrested for corruption
Five Free State police officers, including a reservist, were arrested after they were allegedly part of a group drinking at a local tavern over the weekend.
National police spokesperson Brig Vish Naidoo said the five members from the Namahadi police station in Phuthaditjhaba were allegedly drinking at the tavern on Saturday.
They initially escaped as members were about to pounce on them, but were arrested on Sunday when they reported for duty, Naidoo said.
SAPS TRT ARRESTS SAPS : NAMAHADI SAPS MEMBERS WERE DRINKING AT A SHEBEEN. COMMUNITY REPORTED THEM. THEY THEN EVADED ARREST BUT WHEN THEY WALKED INTO WORK THE NEXT DAY THEY WERE TREATED WITH THE RESPECT THEY DESERVE!!! pic.twitter.com/8SopQXiW9M— REZA (@crimeairnetwork) April 19, 2020
April 20 2020 - 07:45
Lindiwe Sisulu warns against land grabs under lockdown
Minister of human settlements, water and sanitation Lindiwe Sisulu has warned against land invasions under the Covid-19 lockdown.
"As we put measures in place to contain the spread of the virus, let us be mindful of individuals who might seize this opportunity for their selfish interests. People should not embark on land invasions."
🚨 MEDIA STATEMENT 🚨— Lindiwe Sisulu (@LindiweSisuluSA) April 19, 2020
As we put measures in place to contain the spread of the virus, let us be mindful of individuals who might seize this opportunity for their selfish interests. People should not embark on land invasions. pic.twitter.com/3Ko7nxXSGK
April 20 2020 - 07:15
Cry fowl: Cyril ‘courts disaster’ over booze, smokes, cooked chicken
Cooked chicken could soon give the state an unexpected headache – possibly a lawsuit.It's the latest instalment of a fight over the ban on alcohol, cigarette and precooked-food sales.
April 20 2020 - 07:10
How clinic queues are shaping up as virus breeding grounds
Physical distancing is being enforced inside clinics and hospitals, but outside people are gathering in tight-knit crowds, creating a perfect opportunity for the coronavirus to spread.
Tessa Born, 49, who lives opposite Hanover Park clinic in Cape Town, has tried to take matters into her own hands.
“We made strips on the floor to show where people must stand,” she said, explaining that every morning she goes out and “tries to control it” herself.
April 20 2020 - 07:00
Man arrested for trying to ‘smuggle’ girlfriend out of Gauteng in car boot
A man was arrested at a roadblock in Gauteng when he attempted to “smuggle” his girlfriend out of Gauteng, MEC for safety and community Faith Mazibuko said.
Mazibuko said the car was stopped and searched at a roadblock on the N12 on Friday.
When officers asked the man to open his boot, they found the woman inside, she said.
He was travelling without a permit.
Mazibuko said the woman was also arrested because “she consented to be smuggled”.