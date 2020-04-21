Gauteng reports more Covid-19 recoveries, but another patient dies to take death toll to seven

The Gauteng health department said on Tuesday the number of Covid-19 patient recoveries in the province was standing at 574, from 551 a day ago.

The province has recorded seven deaths, up one from Monday. No details were provided.

The total number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in Gauteng is 1,170.

Johannesburg has 698 cases, Ekurhuleni 246, Tshwane 122, West Rand 39 and Sedibeng 11, while 54 are unallocated.

Out of a total of 6,947 contacts traced, 2,915 people have completed the 14-day monitoring period with no symptoms reported and have been moved out of isolation, department spokesperson Philani Mhlungu said.

Mhlungu said the department had intensified large-scale community screening and testing in communities, hospitals, mental health facilities, primary health facilities and correctional services facilities.