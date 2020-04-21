Mom on lockdown: work e-time mixed with pancakes, playtime & schooling

The school share videos of the work and “how to do it” instructions on WhatsApp and Facebook with the parents.

“The school work is sufficient but our youngest son will only listen and do the work when he sees a video of the teacher explaining it. He only listens to her,” McKay jokingly said.

“It gets a bit tough when you have to juggle work, home schooling, cleaning and cooking. I think it would have been better if one parent didn’t work, but now we both have to work.”

McKay said they would continue paying school fees during lockdown since the “teachers are still working and doing their best to help our children”.

When the two boys are not busy with homework or schooling, they watch YouTube videos, play games or jump on the trampoline while their parents work or attend virtual meetings.

“The important thing is to keep them quiet while we work and attend meetings.

“At the weekend or when we don’t work we play board games or watch movies with them. They are not bored at all,” McKay said.

She said family time did not change much because it “has always been a priority”.