Kitty and Puppy Haven pleads for donations during lockdown - 'we don't want this sanctuary to disappear'

Kitty and Puppy Haven, an animal shelter in Midrand, Gauteng, is pleading for donations so it is able to continue operations for the duration of the lockdown.

The sanctuary has been taking care of homeless and abused animals for 20 years by providing them with medical care and shelter while they await adoption.

In a message shared via Facebook on Monday, its owner and founder, Samantha Berger, said the shelter is unable to raise funds for its monthly expenses of up to R250,000.

“Our expenses at the sanctuary, on average, are around R250,000 a month. It's for all the food, medication, water, rates, lights and petrol. It's for all the things that come into our daily costs. We've always managed but right now we're in a major crisis.”