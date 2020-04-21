South Africa

Kitty and Puppy Haven pleads for donations during lockdown - 'we don't want this sanctuary to disappear'

21 April 2020 - 15:22 By Cebelihle Bhengu
Kitty and Puppy Haven is appealing for donations to allow the animal shelter to keep doing its valuable work.
Kitty and Puppy Haven is appealing for donations to allow the animal shelter to keep doing its valuable work.
Image: Supplied

Kitty and Puppy Haven, an animal shelter in Midrand, Gauteng, is pleading for donations so it is able to continue operations for the duration of the lockdown.

The sanctuary has been taking care of homeless and abused animals for 20 years by providing them with medical care and shelter while they await adoption.

In a message shared via Facebook on Monday, its owner and founder, Samantha Berger, said the shelter is unable to raise funds for its monthly expenses of up to R250,000.

“Our expenses at the sanctuary, on average, are around R250,000 a month. It's for all the food, medication, water, rates, lights and petrol. It's for all the things that come into our daily costs. We've always managed but right now we're in a major crisis.”

Life under lockdown means no visitors can spend time with the animals, and no animals can be rescued or adopted due to strict isolation measures.

Berger said 18 full-time staff members ensure the smooth running of the shelter and care for the animals on a daily basis, 16 of home have had to temporarily move into the shelter to care for them.

A little donation goes a long way, she said.

“Please, no matter how big or small an amount you can contribute, we really appreciate it now because we don't want this sanctuary to disappear.”

Animal lovers have flooded the haven's Facebook page with comments and pledges. 

Le Pawtique wrote: "We just donated and shared. You guys are amazing. Sending so much love and gratitude your way."

Sharon McConnell de Beer said: "Luna and Buddy have donated R500. I will see what else they have tucked in their savings."

Dianne Burford commented: "My fur babies have just donated R200. Every little bit helps. Thinking of you during this challenging time. Thank you for all you do for the doggies."

