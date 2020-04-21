Nurses refuse to treat Covid-19 patients without protective equipment

Glen Grey Provincial Hospital nurses have refused to help coronavirus patients who were rushed from Cala to the hospital in Cacadu at the weekend.

A video sent by nurses to DispatchLIVE shows staff standing outside the hospital building in a show of defiance. The nurses said they will not treat the infected patients until they receive personal protection equipment (PPE).

They said there are 19 coronavirus patients at the hospital.

The Eastern Cape government moved the patients to the hospital in the town, formerly known as Lady Frere, on Friday after the Cala community expressed disapproval about transport MEC Weziwe Tikana-Gxothiwe's link to the B&B which initially housed them.

The patients had not received any assistance since arriving at the hospital on Friday, nurses and their union said.

While they have been attending to other patients in the hospital, nurses have been avoiding the TB and surgical wards for men, which is where the 19 patients have been accommodated.

Three nurses told the Dispatch they had downed tools, but only in these sections of the hospital. They remain in service in other wards.