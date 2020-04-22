Violence in Boikhutso after eight-year-old boy hit by police car

Enraged residents of Boikhutso in the North West torched two police vehicles and an ambulance on Tuesday after the death of a young boy, who was allegedly hit by a police car.

According to police spokesperson Brig Sabata Mokgwabone, the eight-year-old boy allegedly ran into the road and was struck by the K9 Unit vehicle. He died on the scene.

“Subsequent to the incident, members of the community set alight the police vehicle. They also burnt another police vehicle which was used by first responders as well as an ambulance which was summoned to the scene.

“Furthermore, a local municipality traffic vehicle was pelted with stones while goods were looted from one of the local tuck-shops,” said Mokgwabone.