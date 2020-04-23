Help for woman arrested selling atchaar during lockdown in Soweto

South Africans have been moved by an incident where a woman was arrested for allegedly selling atchaar without a permit in Dobsonville, Soweto.

The arrest was caught on camera on Thursday while police, government officials and the defence force were patrolling the area to ensure residents were adhering to the lockdown regulations.

“I promise you. I was no longer selling. I was waiting for a taxi. The taxis are going to be available from 3pm,” the woman was heard saying in Zulu, pleading her case as two officers held her arms on either side.

They escorted her through the crowded street to a police van.