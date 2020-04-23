Help for woman arrested selling atchaar during lockdown in Soweto
South Africans have been moved by an incident where a woman was arrested for allegedly selling atchaar without a permit in Dobsonville, Soweto.
The arrest was caught on camera on Thursday while police, government officials and the defence force were patrolling the area to ensure residents were adhering to the lockdown regulations.
“I promise you. I was no longer selling. I was waiting for a taxi. The taxis are going to be available from 3pm,” the woman was heard saying in Zulu, pleading her case as two officers held her arms on either side.
They escorted her through the crowded street to a police van.
Police in Dobsonville, Soweto arrest a street vendor for selling atchar without a permit. @etvNewsSA #Covid19SA pic.twitter.com/bdFqz5Jo1n— Graeme Raubenheimer (@GraemeRauby) April 23, 2020
In another video, she was seen being loaded into the back of a police van along with her bucket of atchaar.
Social media influencer and lawyer Tumi Sole was one of those who offered to help after seeing the footage.
He headed to the Dobsonville police station where she was being held, willing to pay her bail and secure her release.
Hours after the street vendor's arrest however, Sole said he was still at the police station, trying to secure her release.
Hey tweeps, sorry for the late update.— Tumi Sole (@tumisole) April 23, 2020
We’d have thought that uMama would be out by now but it’s not going well.
She’s still in the holding cells & it’s not clear why are there delays.
Will keep you guys posted. pic.twitter.com/5hscvwu7j6
He posted a picture of her, seated behind bars.
Sole explained why the incident touched him.
“I grew up in Dobsonville and I understand the struggles of our people. This is in no way discounting that she doesn’t have a permit but I can’t let her become part of the prison stats due to her not having a permit,” he tweeted.
Several other people had also inquired about the woman’s bail amount, offering to pay.
Businessman Vusi Thembekwayo reached out to Sole, also offering aid to the woman.
He offered to donate R10,000 “to help her survive this lockdown”, Thembekwayo said.
@tumisole I know you’re busy with managing this issue.— Vusi Thembekwayo (@VusiThembekwayo) April 23, 2020
Hit me up after this.
I will donate R10,000 to uMama to help her survive this lockdown.
At around 9.30pm, Sole tweeted that the woman had been finally released.
This however, was not the end of her legal woes. She was still scheduled to appear in the Roodepoort magistrate's court on Friday.
She was charged with “failure to confine oneself to their place of residence during the lockdown”.
She was one of scores of people arrested for breaking lockdown regulations. Among them was a butchery owner operating at the Baragwanath taxi rank.
His business was shut down after he was found allegedly selling rotten meat, expired sauces and failing to comply with hygiene standards.