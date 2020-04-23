Tears, permit fouls & generosity to the elderly during Soweto lockdown patrol

Informal traders hawking wares - without permits to operate during the lockdown - were deterred by soldiers in Soweto on Thursday morning, as an estimated 100 members of the defence force joined police on patrol in SA's biggest township.

Driving to Maponya Mall, where the soldiers assembled to finalise the logistics of the intensive lockdown patrol, street vendors could be seen preparing to set up their stalls.

Essential-service workers gathered in groups waiting for public transport as taxis hooted and a handful of people jogged.

On board the military mamba, soldiers chatted among themselves.

"We have families - we fear this corona too," one said. Judging from their conversations, they are frustrated by people who won't heed the call to stay at home.