SA moves to level 4 lockdown from May 1, this is what life will look like
President Cyril Ramaphosa on Thursday night outlined a five-stage lockdown plan that will be implemented from May 1.
He said the plan was a risk-adjusted strategy based on a “deliberate and cautious approach to easing of lockdown restrictions”.
Ramaphosa said that because much about the coronavirus is unknown, action must be incremental.
SA is now in a level 5 lockdown, which requires drastic measures to save lives.
Level 4 allows some activity to resume while levels 3 and 2 ease restrictions and promote social distancing. Level 1 means that most activities can return to normal.
Here is what life will look like under a level 4 lockdown:
— Borders remain closed to international travel, except for repatriation of SA citizens and foreigners to their countries
— There will be no travel between provinces, except for transport of goods and exceptional circumstances such as funerals
— Public transport will continue but within limits and certain hygiene guidelines
— People can exercise, but under strict public health provisions
— Sale of cigarettes will be allowed
— Elderly and those with underlying conditions must stay home
— Range of goods that can be sold will be extended
— Work from home if you can
— People encouraged to stay home
— Bars, clubs, theatres remain closed
Ramaphosa said ministers would elaborate on details about the lockdown levels soon.