'Don't be scared SA, we will beat this': KZN doctor on Covid-19

She said initially it was a bit overwhelming for the doctors and nurses at the public facility.

“This is a new virus that we had never seen before in the world, and judging by what has been happening in other countries - initially everyone was a bit more worried, especially because they are health care workers in the front line and they go home to their families.”

She said motivation had now replaced the fear and worry that initially gripped many of her staff at the hospital.

“They are a bit more at ease but we are taking each day as it comes and trying to do the best we can for our patients.”