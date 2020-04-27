Durban likely to remain at level 5 come May 1, says KZN premier

He said KZN had contributed nearly 21% of new cases in the country.

“As of the 25th April 2020, KwaZulu-Natal has had 846 confirmed cases, 29 deaths, and 241 recoveries. While there were no [new] deaths reported we remain vigilant in our monitoring and management of the cases.”

Zikalala said another worrying concern was that 121 health care workers had tested positive in the province - up from 108 last week.

He said the government remained concerned at the emerging situation in eThekwini.

“We are still noticing a trend whereby most of our new cases are being registered in eThekwini, which is recording above 10 cases per day. In fact, there is not a single day that eThekwini does not report new cases - unlike other districts, which can go for days without having new cases.”