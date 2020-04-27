Julius Malema delivers Freedom Day address

EFF leader Julius Malema will on Monday deliver a virtual Freedom Day address.

Political parties have had to be creative in communicating with their supporters as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic after government prohibited the gathering of more than 100 people in one place.

It has been 26 years since SA held its first democratic elections after the apartheid government was overthrown.

Late president Nelson Mandela emerged victorious in those elections and became SA's first democratically elected state leader.