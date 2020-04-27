FREEDOM DAY | 'We have no food parcels, no tractors - and our councillor is nowhere to be seen'

For residents of Tildin, 20km outside King William’s Town, their local clinic may be in a poor state of repair, but they are happy with the service it provides.

Ahead of Freedom Day, villagers told TimesLIVE that while for them it’s just another day, they are grateful for the Punzana clinic, which serves them and eight surrounding villages.

But the village folk don’t visit much these days because they’re afraid of the coronavirus.

Punzana clinic was built in 1965 by missionaries and the original structure hasn’t changed. And with the coronavirus and lockdown, nurses say they have seen few people visiting.

“On a normal day this place is packed and people end up sitting outside under the trees. People are afraid of this pandemic,” a nurse said.

Even though none of the nurses were wearing masks or disposable gloves, a security guard was sanitising the hands of everyone entering the clinic property. The clinic has not screened or tested anyone for Covid-19, raising fears about whether the disease has reached the rural area.

“We just pray no-one has that disease in our area. I don’t know how I’m going to react,” another nurse said.

Facing the threat of a “no-touch” instruction to nurses, and mounting union pressure and legal threats, the Eastern Cape department of health said earlier this month that all personnel working at health facilities would be classified according to the infection risks their jobs held to determine what personal protective equipment they need.

The province is seeing an alarming increase in the number of people testing positive for Covid-19 because of funerals, soccer tournaments and people not adhering to lockdown rules, according to senior government officials.