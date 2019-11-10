World Cup Special

How Bok star Makazole Mapimpi beat the odds to become a national hero

When Springbok winger Makazole Mapimpi became the first South African to score a try in a Rugby World Cup final, Nofikelephi Mapimpi - the woman who raised him - cried out with his clan name.



"Umqocwa, Zikhali, Mbizana, Jojo, Tiyeka, Ubutsolobentonga," she sang, words of praise that form an inextricable link to his roots in the rolling green hills of Moni village in the heart of rural Eastern Cape...