Opinion
Colonial warlords of the frontier seem to be ranked streets ahead of our great Xhosa generals
06 October 2019 - 00:00
Each time I go home to the Eastern Cape I am overwhelmed by the way we continue to honour the British governors and military commanders who committed unspeakable atrocities against the Xhosa and the Khoisan during the frontier wars of the 19th century.
It is perhaps more politically evocative to speak of the "wars of dispossession" or the "wars of resistance". The historian Chris Saunders signalled the continuous nature of the wars by referring to them collectively as the Hundred Years War of 1779-1879...
