South Africa

Durban man raises R15,000 for Cansa by running around his yard

28 April 2020 - 12:25 By Nivashni Nair
Rakesh Ramgulaan, a property valuer from Umgeni Park, ran the equivalent of a half-marathon (21.1km) on April 16 to raise funds.
A Durban man has raised more than R15,000 for the Cancer Association of SA (Cansa) by running in his yard.

Rakesh Ramgulaan, a property valuer from Umgeni Park, ran a half-marathon on April 16 to raise the funds.

“I ran 21.1km on my property on the 21st day of initial lockdown to show that, notwithstanding our situation, one can be creative and innovative in undertaking specific and realistic goals.

“Since all outdoor activities have been suspended, I designed a circuit of 380m on my property to maintain my fitness levels. The circuit replicates a mini ‘trail run’. I ran three to four times a week on the circuit, averaging 25km a week,” he told TimesLIVE.

Ramgulaan has raised R15,365 for Cansa.

“Cancer is a disease that effects everybody and all ages across the universe. I have lost loved ones through cancer, and this cause and organisation is very close to my heart,” he said.

Ramgulaan said he also took on the challenge to promote exercise.

“Being an athlete and an active sportsman, I tried to promote that regular exercise and physical activity is achievable even during lockdown. This plays a major role in leading a healthy and balanced lifestyle and helps one to stay positive and be occupied,” he said.

