Lawyers' body welcomes arrival of Cuban doctors to fight Covid-19
The National Association of Democratic Lawyers (Nadel) has welcomed the arrival of “highly skilled and specialised doctors” from Cuba, and said the experience of the team will be a much-needed boost to SA efforts in fighting the Covid-19 pandemic.
The team of 217 Cuban health specialists arrived in SA in the early hours of Monday. The team consists of experts in epidemiology, biostatistics and public health, family physicians, health care technology engineers and experts to provide technical assistance.
“It is symbolic that delegation of doctors arrive on our shores on Freedom Day,” Nadel said.
It said the Cuban government played an important role in helping SA fight for the abolition of apartheid.
“Even post-apartheid Cuba has proven a reliable ally to SA. The deployment of 200 doctors is not the first time that Cuba has co-operated with SA in the health sector.
Nadel said Cuba has over the years provided training for a number of SA medical students studying through scholarships in Cuba.
“Nadel welcomes the Cuban team of highly skilled and specialised doctors to SA and extends a hand of gratitude to the Cuban government for their assistance.
“We are confident that they, in our arsenal, will prove an invaluable asset in our fight against Covid-19 and we shall overcome.”