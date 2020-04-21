Parents balk at school fees, but here's why they should pay despite lockdown

“Our children are at home and the teachers are also at home, so if they are not going to school, why should I throw my money away just like that. I won’t throw my money away when my child is sitting at home doing nothing,” she said.

Ratshilivha said workers at the school who depend on the fees from parents can claim from the Unemployment Insurance Fund (UIF).

“The money that we pay is mostly used to pay workers at the school, they can’t pay the workers now because they are also sitting down at home, they can’t get paid while they are not working,” she said.

Jaco Deacon, deputy CEO of the national representative organisation for school governing bodies, Fedsas, said that according to the Schools Act, the payment of school fees is a statutory debt and parents are still required to pay up.

Deacon said that school fees paid by parents help to pay school bills as well as salaries.

“There will be some savings on water, electricity and printing, but most expenses will be fixed like salaries, municipal fees, telecoms, security and so on.

“It will be a disaster if SGBs [school governing boards] have to retrench about 150,000 educators and non-educators. Ultimately, the learners will lose. Service providers and others will also suffer,” he said.

Schools closed on March 18 after President Cyril Ramaphosa declared a national state of disaster.

During the lockdown, educators are making an effort to teach remotely and planning for the rest of the school year, Deacon pointed out.

“A number of schools are 'open' and offering education through alternative ways like SMS, WhatsApp, Zoom, Skype, YouTube and so on. There will also be catch-up programmes in future to make up for lost time like extended school hours, weekend classes and shorter holidays — so still of hard work ahead,” he said.