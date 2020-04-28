South Africa

SNAPS| SA flag lit around the world to commemorate Freedom Day

SA's flag was lit up on the tallest building on earth, Burj Khalifa in Dubai for Freedom Day.

28 April 2020 - 09:42 By Unathi Nkanjeni
Image: Facebook/Burj Khalifa

The South African flag, , was projected around the world in commemoration of Freedom Day.

April 27 marked the first post-apartheid elections held in 1994, 26 years ago.

It was the first non-racial national elections where everyone of voting age irrespective of race , was allowed to cast their vote.

To honour this day, the six-colour flag was lit up on the tallest building on earth, Burj Khalifa in Dubai.

برج خليفة يهنىء جنوب افريقيا بيوم الحرية ونتمنى لهم دوام التقدم والازدهار. #برج_خليفة Burj Khalifa honours South Africa by lighting up to celebrate Freedom Day #freedomday🇿🇦 #BurjKhalifa

Posted by Burj Khalifa on Monday, April 27, 2020

Images of the late former president Nelson Mandela were also put up in the famous Times Square in New York.

“In celebration of Freedom Day 2020, this amazing wrap is displayed in all its glory in Times Square, New York.

“Thank you to the government and people of the USA for this great demonstration of strong bilateral ties between our two countries,” the department of international relations and cooperation lamented in a tweet.

The country's flag also lit up the Matterhorn mountain in Swiss Alps, Switzerland.

This, however, was not for Freedom Day. It was to show solidarity to SA during the Covid-19 pandemic.

SA is a country of hope. We wish the population much courage and strength to overcome the crisis. May the images of the illuminated Matterhorn provide hope in these unprecedented times.”

