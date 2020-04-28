SNAPS| SA flag lit around the world to commemorate Freedom Day

The South African flag, , was projected around the world in commemoration of Freedom Day.

April 27 marked the first post-apartheid elections held in 1994, 26 years ago.

It was the first non-racial national elections where everyone of voting age irrespective of race , was allowed to cast their vote.

To honour this day, the six-colour flag was lit up on the tallest building on earth, Burj Khalifa in Dubai.