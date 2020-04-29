Decision to ban cigarette sales 'not draconian': Dlamini-Zuma

Co-operative governance and traditional affairs (Cogta) minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma has defended the government's apparent U-turn on the ban on cigarette sales, saying the decision was a collective one that came after public comments.

She insisted that the strict measures in place to combat Covid-19 were not “draconian” — and that the decision to extend the ban on tobacco was guided by science.

“We have taken a collective decision. With all these things [that people said], we must listen,” she said.

Dlamini-Zuma announced that 2,000 people had written in saying they were against the sale of cigarettes under level 4 of the lockdown.