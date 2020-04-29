South Africa

Six people arrested for playing golf during lockdown in Newcastle

29 April 2020 - 14:07 By Nivashni Nair
Newcastle police spotted six people playing golf on the course during the national lockdown on Saturday
Newcastle police spotted six people playing golf on the course during the national lockdown on Saturday
Image: 123RF/Dmytro Zinkevych

Six people were arrested for playing golf in Newcastle, in northern KwaZulu-Natal, on Saturday during the national lockdown.

Umesh Karsan, Ronnell Singh, Pradeep Singh, Vinod Karsan, Sanjay Singh and Shaun Pillay appeared in the Newcastle magistrate's court on Tuesday.

National police spokesperson Brig Vishnu Naidoo said they were charged under the Disaster Management Act.

“The Amajuba cluster task team was performing Covid-19 lockdown duties on April 25 from 06:00 to 18:00. The members was patrolling Barry Hertzog Park, Newcastle, when they noticed a group of people playing golf at the course.

“Six suspects were arrested and charged for failure by a person to be confined to a residence. The suspects appeared at the Newcastle magistrate's court on April 28 [Tuesday] and were given bail,” he said.

The six were granted bail of R1,500 each and will appear again in court again on July 27.

MORE

Covid-19 patrol | Soweto butcher arrested for selling stinking meat

A butchery based at the Baragwanath taxi rank in Soweto was shut down on Thursday after the discovery of rotten meat, expired sauces and ...
News
6 days ago

Woolworths in Ballito Junction closes after staff member tests positive for Covid-19

The Woolworths store in Ballito Junction on the KwaZulu-Natal north coast has closed for now after a staff member tested positive for Covid-19.
News
2 days ago

DA lays criminal charge against KZN premier for 'illegal gathering' to salute health care workers

But Sihle Zikalala dismisses the claim as cheap publicity stunt
Politics
1 day ago

Most read

  1. Durban likely to remain at level 5 come May 1, says KZN premier South Africa
  2. Brace for cold, wet and snowy weather South Africa
  3. Protesters break lockdown rules, block roads over food parcels in Joburg South Africa
  4. 'Recipe for disaster': Parents and teachers ask Motshekga not to reopen schools South Africa
  5. Durban man seriously hurt after being shot while delivering bread South Africa

Latest Videos

'I'm not struggling, I am surviving': Waste pickers and what's being done for ...
Frontline emergency doctors contend with 'reduced' trauma and Covid-19 lockdown
X