Informal traders must be included in R500bn relief, says alliance

Informal traders should be included as beneficiaries of the socio-economic measures worth R500bn that were announced by President Cyril Ramaphosa last week, the South African Informal Traders Alliance (Saita) said on Wednesday.

The association, which represents the interests of about 2 million informal traders, said the lockdown from March 27 has caused unbearable strain to informal traders as they lost the opportunity to make income since then.

The association said since Ramaphosa's first speech announcing the lockdown, he had promised that the government would look into how it could help informal traders, but said nothing has materialised 32 days into the lockdown.

The alliance said it welcomed the lockdown as a way to curb the pandemic.