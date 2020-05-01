Economic outlook is getting worse, plus 5 highlights from 'Vrye Weekblad'

The ripple effect of Covid-19 shows that even though the growth of some economic indicators could initially look impressive after the worst of the crisis is over, the levels of general economic activity will most likely take a very long time to move back to where the economy was before the pandemic.

It is incorrect to say, as we are hearing from many quarters, that lockdown was “only” five weeks long and that predictions of a shrink of up to 10% (which is truly frightening) in GDP this year would thus be an exaggeration.

The point is that government has, in fact, decided that the lockdown would not be only five weeks long.

More economic activity is possible today – and we can at least walk, jog, cycle a little and buy paint – which means there will be more economic activity in May than in April. However, Level 4 is still very far from normal, writes economist Hugo Pienaar in this week's edition of Afrikaans digital weekly Vrye Weekblad.