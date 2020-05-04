South Africa

POLL | Snitching on lockdown lawbreakers, or nah?

04 May 2020 - 13:10 By Unathi Nkanjeni
Citizens are snitching on their neighbours who break the lockdown rules. Stock photo.
Citizens are snitching on their neighbours who break the lockdown rules. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/luchschen

The arrests of lawbreakers during the Covid-19 nationwide lockdown has intensified as citizens are failing to adhere to the restrictions.

In KwaZulu-Natal, more than 826 people have been arrested since the lockdown eased into level 4 on Friday.

On Monday premier Sihle Zikalala said the majority of arrests in the province had been made during roadblocks.

“The fact that we have progressed to level 4 does not mean regulations are no longer applying,” said Zikalala.

More than 800 arrested in KZN for breaching lockdown laws

At least 826 people have been arrested in KwaZulu-Natal since Friday when the country downgraded to level 4
News
5 hours ago

Three foreigners  were arrested at the weekend after they tried to bribe their way out of trouble.

Gauteng MEC for community safety Faith Mazibuko said police received a tip-off that the three were selling cigarettes in Lenasia.

“The three foreign nationals were placed under arrest," she said. "All the cigarette boxes were confiscated to be booked. One of the suspects will be charged with bribery. He was offering R30,000 to the police officers.”

Last month, TimesLIVE reported that more than 15,000 lawbreakers were arrested in Gauteng.

Gauteng police commissioner Lt-Gen Elias Mawela said the lawbreakers had liquor, drugs, and unlicensed firearms.

In Cape Town, the city's mayoral committee member for safety and security, JP Smith, said the city had reported a 400% increase in telephonic complaints about lockdown crimes.

"We also receive around 800 WhatsApp message a day, and about 75% of those are people reporting on others," he said. “The entire city’s eyes and ears are mobilised. Rational, good people are watching others misbehave and are feeling irritated.”

Lockdown lawbreakers are being reported by 'rational, good people'

Big Brother may be watching over the coronavirus, but so are the neighbours - and the rest of the street.
News
1 month ago

15,000 lockdown arrests in Gauteng as cops seize booze, drugs at roadblocks

Many of the lawbreakers bust at various roadblocks in Gauteng during the lockdown had liquor, drugs or unlicensed firearms, provincial police said on ...
News
1 week ago

Most read

  1. Motshekga, deputy and top official at odds over reopening date for schools News
  2. Good news - SA could move 'swiftly' to level 3 restrictions, parliament told South Africa
  3. NDZ hanging out with cigarette smuggler and gambling tycoon News
  4. Public pushed to the edge of despair by lockdown rules as UN warns of 'toxic ... News
  5. Suspects nabbed in Kraaifontein with illicit liquor, drugs and cigarettes South Africa

Latest Videos

‘It’s scary being back’ - Joy and fear as some South Africans return to work ...
No beer? No problem! CT man uses drone to collect beer from friend
X