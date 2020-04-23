15,000 lockdown arrests in Gauteng as cops seize booze, drugs at roadblocks

Many of the lawbreakers bust at various roadblocks in Gauteng during the lockdown had liquor, drugs and unlicensed firearms, provincial police said on Thursday.

Gauteng police commissioner Lt-Gen Elias Mawela told TimesLIVE that more than 15,000 arrests had been made in the province during lockdown.

He was speaking on the sidelines of an operation to crack down on non-compliance with lockdown regulations in Soweto. He was accompanied by community safety MEC Faith Mazibuko.

Mawela said police, soldiers and provincial metro police set up 11 roadblocks on the main routes leading to neighbouring provinces.