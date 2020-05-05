WATCH LIVE | Sars briefs media on impact of Covid-19
NOTE: The livestream is expected to start at 15:00
05 May 2020 - 14:58
The South African Revenue Service (Sars) will on Tuesday brief the media on the impact that the coronavirus has had on revenue collection.
Sars commissioner Edward Kieswetter is expected to give a detailed outline on the effect that Covid-19 is having on its operations.
After the government instituted a lockdown due to the rapid spread of the virus, a number of businesses in the country have taken a major financial knock, with many in danger of closing.