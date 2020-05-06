Joburg complex allegedly forces staff to work without protective equipment or not get paid

A second source said some of the staff have underlying health conditions like TB and when this was raised as a concern, it was also dismissed.

The source said more than 30 domestic workers live in small rooms and share five toilets and three showers.

“No social distancing is being practised.”

A third person said the staff had to provide their own masks and sanitisers.

“There is not much that they can do or say because they are foreigners and don't have a union to speak for them.”

The denial

When approached by TimesLIVE telephonically, Paul Christoforou, chairman of the body corporate at Headingley, said the building provided staff with gloves.

Regarding masks, he said the building made attempts to get masks but couldn't get any and was still trying to source them.

In an e-mail, Christoforou said the body corporate was investigating the claims and was sensitive to the plight of high-risk individuals because of the many elderly residents living there.

“The health of the Headingley community, residents and personnel, is the priority. The body corporate has established a committee to inquire into the allegations of employees having been 'instructed' to carry out work without the necessary personal protective equipment,” said Christoforou.

He said the body corporate has taken steps to ensure that none of its staff work in circumstances where there is not full compliance with the applicable lockdown regulations.

“The body corporate is acting in a responsible manner in accordance with the government’s guidelines, as well as fulfilling its responsibility to ensure the health and safety of the Headingley community as a whole.

“Headingley considers every resident a part of our community and in the Covid-19 reality we are all responsible for each other’s wellbeing.”

What the law says

Under level 4, domestic workers who live on their employer's premises are allowed to return to work.

Trade and industry minister Ebrahim Patel explained on Wednesday that those who cared for children and the aged, and live-in workers were allowed to return to work.