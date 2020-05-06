Joburg complex allegedly forces staff to work without protective equipment or not get paid
The body corporate said it was investigating the matter
Headingley, an apartment complex in Illovo, Johannesburg, has been accused of playing “Russian roulette” with its live-in domestic workers.
Several sources have come forward to detail their experience, with the body corporate launching an investigation into the matter.
The claims
Three sources who spoke to TimesLIVE on condition of anonymity allege that the complex instructed its live-in domestic workers to return to work on Monday without providing them with personal protective equipment.
The live-in domestic workers are employed by residents and share accommodation on the property.
One source said when issues of health and concerns about working without protection were raised, they were ignored and told to work or there would be no pay.
A second source said some of the staff have underlying health conditions like TB and when this was raised as a concern, it was also dismissed.
The source said more than 30 domestic workers live in small rooms and share five toilets and three showers.
“No social distancing is being practised.”
A third person said the staff had to provide their own masks and sanitisers.
“There is not much that they can do or say because they are foreigners and don't have a union to speak for them.”
The denial
When approached by TimesLIVE telephonically, Paul Christoforou, chairman of the body corporate at Headingley, said the building provided staff with gloves.
Regarding masks, he said the building made attempts to get masks but couldn't get any and was still trying to source them.
In an e-mail, Christoforou said the body corporate was investigating the claims and was sensitive to the plight of high-risk individuals because of the many elderly residents living there.
“The health of the Headingley community, residents and personnel, is the priority. The body corporate has established a committee to inquire into the allegations of employees having been 'instructed' to carry out work without the necessary personal protective equipment,” said Christoforou.
He said the body corporate has taken steps to ensure that none of its staff work in circumstances where there is not full compliance with the applicable lockdown regulations.
“The body corporate is acting in a responsible manner in accordance with the government’s guidelines, as well as fulfilling its responsibility to ensure the health and safety of the Headingley community as a whole.
“Headingley considers every resident a part of our community and in the Covid-19 reality we are all responsible for each other’s wellbeing.”
What the law says
Under level 4, domestic workers who live on their employer's premises are allowed to return to work.
Trade and industry minister Ebrahim Patel explained on Wednesday that those who cared for children and the aged, and live-in workers were allowed to return to work.
Minister of labour Thulas Nxesi said that businesses reopening must take measures to protect the health and safety of everyone in the workplace. This included contractors, self-employed people and volunteers, and failure to do so could result in criminal prosecution.
Nxesi urged employers to ensure that social distancing was practised.
“Workplaces must be arranged to ensure a minimum of 1.5m between workers. If this is not practical, physical barriers must be erected and workers must be supplied with protective equipment for free.
“Employers must screen workers for symptoms of Covid-19 when they report for work, namely fever, cough, sore throat, redness of eyes, shortness of breath or difficulty in breathing, body aches, and loss of smell or taste. Workers should inform employers if they experience any symptoms while at work.”
