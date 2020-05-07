Eastern Cape gang attacks homestead with AK-47 and shotguns, steals one chicken

There is no question people are desperate for food, but attacking a Qumbu homestead with an AK-47 assault rifle for the sake of a lone chicken seems a bit excessive.

The siege, allegedly by four armed men on the Qotira homestead in the early hours of Sunday, has landed them behind bars, reports DispatchLIVE.

Eastern Cape police spokesperson Capt Dineo Koena said the AK-47 and two shotguns were seized during an operation conducted by Qumbu police at Kalankomo on Wednesday morning.

“On May 3 there was a shooting at the homestead about 5.45am. A chicken was stolen and no-one was injured,” Koena said.

“In the early hours of Wednesday three 17-year-old boys were arrested for possession of two shotguns. A 23-year-man was arrested after he was found with an AK-47.”

The four will appear in connection with the chicken heist in the Qumbu magistrate's court on Friday.

They are charged with attempted murder and possession of unlicensed firearms. The firearms will be sent for ballistic testing.

District commissioner Maj-Gen David Kanuka said: “Let's not give criminals space to breathe, let us suffocate them and make them feel us.”

Koena's statement did not make any mention of the chicken's fate.