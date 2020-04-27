'Dreadlock man' in uniform bust for impersonating soldier in Gauteng

Five people have been arrested in separate incidents for impersonating a police officer, a soldier and member of the emergency services - complete with flashing lights - Gauteng police said on Monday.

Capt Mavela Masondo said a 25-year-old man was arrested in Heidelberg on Sunday after he was walking about, dressed in a full military uniform.

Community members alerted police about the “dreadlock man” in uniform and he was arrested shortly afterwards.

Masondo said he was also found in possession of suspected stolen property. He was charged with impersonating a soldier and possession of suspected stolen property.

In a separate incident in Johannesburg on Sunday, a 40-year-old man was arrested for driving a vehicle fitted with red lights and a siren.

“When stopped, the suspect could not produce proof that he is an emergency services employee. As police were searching the car, they found an unlicensed firearm with ammunition as well as traffic cones belonging to SAPS,” Masondo said.

The man was arrested and charged for impersonating an emergency services employee, possession of unlicensed firearm and ammunition and possession of suspected stolen property.

In Tshwane a former reservist and two of her accomplices were arrested for impersonating police officers and common robbery last week. Police were tipped-off about two women and a man in police uniform who had committed a robbery.