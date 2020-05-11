Investigation launched after KZN cops filmed 'taking' screaming child then father for going to beach

The child is released and can be heard screaming hysterically "No daddy!" as the man is led away by the two officers. The man placates the child, saying "It's OK."

The person who captured the incident can be heard saying: "We need the official police. They have been doing [this] for the last hour ... harassing everyone. And they have been doing this because we were on the road, we were on the beachfront."

KwaDukuza municipal spokesperson Sipho Mkhize told TimesLIVE that the incident was being investigated by the municipality.

"There is a narrative that's on social media. For us, we have to sit down with the concerned officers. They will have to produce statements under oath about what happened there," he said. "We will take it from there with how we then relay our stance as an institution. We can say that these are our officers. However, we will give a full communication once we have collected all sides to the story."

Mkhize said preliminary information gathered indicated that "the parents were at the beach with the children".

"Beaches are closed. As you can see by the child's attire, they were there. They were in the wrong and went home," he said.