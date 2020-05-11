JMPD denies reports that officers must buy their own masks

The Johannesburg metro police department (JMPD) has denied reports that officers were forced to buy their own masks during the Covid-19 outbreak in the country.

JMPD spokesperson Wayne Minnaar said on May 1 the department received 5,000 masks from a non-governmental organisation.

He said “every officer” who was on duty on that day each received two masks.

On May 2 a further 500 masks were donated to JMPD, Minnaar said.

Minaar said days later they received a donation of 20,000 masks and six boxes of sanitiser.

“MMC for safety in Johannesburg, Molly Mokoena, has personally intervened with regards to wrongful allegations that officers were told to buy masks .

“She withdraw a communique for the purchase of masks because there was no need for this purchase. JMPD officers now have more than enough masks, sanitisers and gloves.”