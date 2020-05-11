South Africa

JMPD denies reports that officers must buy their own masks

11 May 2020 - 08:03 By Iavan Pijoos
A JMPD spokesperson said thousands of masks were donated to the department for use by officers.
A JMPD spokesperson said thousands of masks were donated to the department for use by officers.
Image: Reuben Goldberg

The Johannesburg metro police department (JMPD) has denied reports that officers were forced to buy their own masks during the Covid-19 outbreak in the country.

JMPD spokesperson Wayne Minnaar said on May 1 the department received 5,000 masks from a non-governmental organisation.

He said “every officer” who was on duty on that day each received two masks.

On May 2 a further 500 masks were donated to JMPD, Minnaar said.

Minaar said days later they received a donation of 20,000 masks and six boxes of sanitiser.

“MMC for safety in Johannesburg, Molly Mokoena, has personally intervened with regards to wrongful allegations that officers were told to buy masks .

“She withdraw a communique for the purchase of masks because there was no need for this purchase.  JMPD officers now have more than enough masks, sanitisers and gloves.”

Since the lockdown was announced, humanitarian organisation Scientology Volunteer Ministers has sanitised the equivalent of 658 football fields in Gauteng to protect South Africans from the coronavirus pandemic. The group works tirelessly to decontaminate buildings and vehicles used by the public. To date the group has decontaminated over 3 million square metres.

JMPD says it will suspend officers who were at slain Collins Khosa's house

The Johannesburg metropolitan police department has undertaken to immediately start suspension proceedings against officers who were at the home of ...
News
4 days ago

Warrant issued for man caught 'drunk and sleeping' in BMW under lockdown

A warrant of arrest has been issued for an allegedly drunk man who was caught on video sleeping in his car under lockdown, with a bottle of whiskey ...
News
2 days ago

Most read

  1. Government keeping information on virus under wraps to 'avoid Covid-19 panic' News
  2. Motshekga meeting with teachers' unions on readiness to resume schooling South Africa
  3. Pineapple beer draws even 'smartest of gentlemen driving fancy cars' South Africa
  4. We're just not ready, education department says ahead of scheduled return to ... South Africa
  5. Ramaphosa 'swayed' on extension of cigarette ban at heated NCC meeting News

Latest Videos

Sanitising by the numbers: What it takes to keep Covid-19 at bay in Gauteng
Up to 19,000 SA prisoners eligible for parole to ease jail overcrowding amid ...
X