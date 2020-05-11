Two Mooi River cops in isolation after contact with Covid-19 positive man

Police spokesperson Brig Vish Naidoo told TimesLIVE that the community service centre was closed after two constables came into contact with a man who had tested positive for the Covid-19 virus on Saturday.

“The CSC was decontaminated by the fire department and the station was instructed to keep the CSC closed for 72 hours.”

Naidoo said an alternative CSC was then established in the old dog unit facility.

He said the two men had gone into self-isolation pending the outcome of their test results.