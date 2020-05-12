South Africa

Lockdown level 3 looms — here's what to expect, SA

12 May 2020 - 09:48 By Jessica Levitt

The committee overseeing the lockdown regulations is considering moving SA to level three, according to police minister Bheki Cele. This means that there will be significant changes in the way the country has operated under level 5 and 4.

According to the Covid-19 government website, although restrictions will be eased, strict measures such as social distancing and wearing of masks will still be maintained.

Here are some changes you can expect:

What's in

  • Clothing, textiles and footwear ramps up to full capacity
  • Stationary, books and hardware will be available
  • Sale & consumption of off-premise alcohol, subject to limited hours (Mon-Wed, 8-12)
  • Postal and courier services resume
  • Limited domestic air travel, with a restriction on the number of flights per day
  • Full mining operations resume
  • Gardening and swimming pool services

What stays

  • Curfews from 8pm to 5am
  • Public gatherings prohibited
  • Stay at home, other than essential travel for work and the purchase of essential items
  • No recreational travel to meet family or friends

Unclear

  • Walking, jogging and cycling, but no time limits specified
  • The sale of tobacco products

