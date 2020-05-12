South Africa

WATCH | Zweli Mkhize on Cuban doctors: 'We welcome their presence'

The health minister says he does not understand the negative attitude towards the doctors.

12 May 2020 - 06:52 By Jessica Levitt
Health minister Zweli Mkhize has cautioned against negative sentiment towards Cuban doctors in SA to assist during the Covid-19 pandemic.
Health minister Zweli Mkhize says he does not understand the negative sentiment towards the Cuban doctors in SA as they came to the country "out of their love for humanity".

Mkhize was in the Eastern Cape on Monday and said the Cuban doctors would be sent to the area to help with hotspots that have been identified.

He cautioned against negative criticism of the delegation, explaining that SA should be grateful to have their expertise.

Questions over the cost of the doctors in SA have been raised by medical associations and doctors, with some pointing out that many local doctors are ready to help but have not been called to duty.

