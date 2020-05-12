North West 'burglar' who got stuck in window now trapped behind bars
A man found dangling upside down, writhing in pain, by a bewildered home owner during an attempted break-in will remain behind bars until he applies for bail on May 15.
Lesego Tau, 39, appeared in the Klerksdorp magistrate's court on Monday for housebreaking with the intent to commit an unknown crime.
He was arrested over the weekend, stuck in the window of a house in Klerksdorp, North West.
In a video of the incident, the suspect, wearing a blue sweater, struggled to fee himself from his painful predicament, leaving bloodstains on the wall.
Provincial police spokesperson Col Adele Myburgh said the accused's court appearance stemmed from his arrest on Saturday in the early hours of the morning.
“Tau was allegedly caught by the homeowner after he got stuck while entering the house through a window in Alabama, outside Klerksdorp. It is alleged that the homeowner, who went to bed about 10pm on Friday ... was awakened by a strange noise and went to investigate,” she said.
“She allegedly found Tau, stuck in the window and screaming for help. The police arrested the suspect.”