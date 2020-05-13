Early childhood development 'is critical during the lockdown'

“Early childhood development (ECD) education should always be prioritised. I don’t think the government realises the impact and importance of this phase of education and the cost-to-benefit ratio in early interventions,” says Anna Talbot, volunteer programme designer and co-ordinator at the Rhodes University community engagement division.

Talbot believes that ECD education should be a priority alongside other academic plans for this year which have been interrupted by the coronavirus pandemic.

She says that while there are particular skills that children need to be taught that may put them on the back foot with their academic progress, they can catch up on these skills and she urges parents to keep their children mentally stimulated during the lockdown.

“This is the perfect time for children to learn through play, which doesn’t need to take place at school but can be done at home. Parents should encourage free play and structured play and include them in daily activities,” she says.

She adds that by including children in the cooking of meals and allowing them to help write a shopping list, even if they don’t have the ability to write letters yet, they learn direction, measurement, pronunciation and fine motor skills such as stirring which are all skills needed for literacy and academic development in stages of learning.

Single mother Sinoyolo Manyota told TimesLIVE that is has been difficult to keep her four-year-old daughter mentally stimulated during the lockdown.

“My daughter is a very active child. I try to keep her mornings busy with stories and drawing. I need to constantly keep her busy and changing [our] afternoon routine to see what works for us,” she said.