Man bust transporting stolen diesel worth over R400,000 in truck

13 May 2020 - 06:56 By Iavan Pijoos
The man is expected to appear in the Harrismith magistrate's court on Wednesday.
A 40-year-old man was arrested after he was found in possession of a suspected stolen truck carrying diesel worth R480,000, the Free State Hawks said.

Hawks spokesperson Warrant Officer Lynda Steyn said a task team acted on information and intercepted the truck travelling from Verkykerskop to Harrismith.

Steyn said the truck was found at Harrismith Truck Stop after it had been towed by a breakdown truck on the way.  

“The driver of the truck could not provide valid proof where he obtained the fuel and where he was going.

He was arrested and charged with being in possession of suspected stolen diesel.

The truck, tanker and the trailer containing fuel worth R480,000 were seized.

The man is expected to appear in the Harrismith magistrate's court on Wednesday.

